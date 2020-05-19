Roanoke Kiwanis Club breaks ground on major playground project

A major new playground, for a neighborhood that needs it, is now under construction in the city of Roanoke.

Tuesday morning, the Roanoke Kiwanis Club and its partners broke ground on the project, located between the Melrose Library and Forest Park Academy.

The Kiwanis Club has raised almost $400,000 for its centennial project in the last 18 months.

Jackie Bledsoe is co-chair of the Centennial Playground Committee.

"In Horton Park, there are two swings for 900 children in this census tract," Bledsoe told reporters Tuesday morning. "And we said, that isn't going to stand. So that's why we embarked on the playground."

Work to prepare the site has started, and the ribbon-cutting is scheduled in July.

