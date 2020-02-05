Roanoke Kiwanis Club celebrates Black History Month

The Roanoke Kiwanis Club is celebrating Black History Month with a three-part lecture series.

Wednesday, southwest Virginia native and former Roanoke County teacher Marylen Harmon kicked off the series.

She spoke about growing up during segregation and hopes her story inspires others to be more open and accepting.

“We should understand each other whether we’ve been through the same situations or not. Diversity has its components of being good, and if we can mix and mingle with one another and understand each other’s story, then life can be much smoother and better,” said Harmon.

Williams Memorial Baptist Church Pastor David Jones and Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will be the second and third speakers in this series on February 12 and 19, respectively.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.