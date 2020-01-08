Roanoke Kiwanis Club honors 5 first responders

The Roanoke Kiwanis Club is honoring five first responders for their service to the community.

Wednesday afternoon, the group held a luncheon to show their thanks for the firefighters and police officers.

Among the honorees were two Roanoke Police Officers who helped arrest two homicide suspects while off duty last September: Officer Jason Contessa and Officer Nathan Hughes.

“It makes me feel proud to do this job, especially when there are a lot of people who couldn’t or won’t," said Contessa. "It’s a very difficult job and it’s a great feeling.”

Since the case has not gone to trial yet, the officers aren't discussing the specifics of their work.

Two Roanoke County Firefighters and a Roanoke County Police Officer were also recognized by the Kiwanis Club.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.