Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea announces re-election campaign

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea plans to seek re-election.

At a news conference Friday, Lea made that announcement.

The Democrat has served in his current role since elected in 2016.

He says hopes to continue his work reducing gun violence, fighting poverty, adding jobs, and promoting economic growth.

“I love this city, I think we’re headed in the right direction, and I think there’s going to be some real good things that will happen in the next three to four years,” said Lea.

Lea will be challenged by former Mayor David Bowers.

Bowers will run as an independent.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.