Roanoke Mountain Adventures reopens under new ownership

Roanoke Mountain Adventures just reopened on Thursday since closing during the pandemic. The outdoor gear store offers rentals for bikes, tubing and kayaking, so the reopening aligns well with the river levels that have finally gone down.

And the business is now under a new ownership. The original owners of 5 years decided to sell the store to a family who is a big supporter of the consignment shop.

"More than anything, we've seen opportunity to carry forward the thing that we have going in here that everyone in this community loves. I've had so many people just say, we're so glad to see that," Jeffrey Todd, the new Owner of Roanoke Mountain Adventures, said.

Todd says the store isn't running its full shuttle service due to the coronavirus but they're excited to still help people get back on the water.