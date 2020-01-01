Roanoke NAACP Branch celebrates Jubilee Day

On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation, which was the first step towards abolishing slavery.

Since then, different branches of the N-A-A-C-P celebrate Jubilee Day on New Year's Day.

The Roanoke branch held their celebration at Loudon Avenue Christian Church this afternoon.

"You know it's our job to record and talk about history because a lot of these things you won't learn in the school system so that's the first thing we try to accomplish, is to record history. Then we hope to energize people. This is the start of 2020 and we want to start 2020 off on a good foot," said Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke Branch of the NAACP.

The NAACP youth council helped lead the ceremony. A reception followed the event.

