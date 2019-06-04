Roanoke PD release name of victim in Denniston Ave. SW homicide

Roanoke PD report 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo was the victim of the May 31, 2019 homicide on Denniston Avenue SW, stating:

"Due to the victim's age, Roanoke Police have not been releasing the name of the victim in the 5/31 homicide on Denniston Avenue SW. After careful consideration and discussion with the victim's family, we have decided to release the name of the victim. The victim of this homicide is 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo of Roanoke.

According to Tyler’s

, visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Oakey’s South Chapel (4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018)

This investigation is still ongoing. We encourage anyone who may have information about this incident to call or text our tipline."

Those numbers are: (540)344-8500 or text 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD"

Earlier story:

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Neighbors hope for new developments as Roanoke Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened in Grandin Village.

Normally, the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue is quiet, but this past weekend got off to a violent start.

Nancy Kargl lives down the block and was home at the time of the shooting.

“It sounded totally different, that’s why I thought it was a gunshot,” Kargl said.

A teenager died at the scene around 10 p.m. Friday.

Kargl said police and EMS arrived within minutes.

On Monday, only scraps of caution tape lingered as a reminder of the on-going investigation.

“Yeah, I feel uneasy about it, you know if they haven’t found the person that did the shooting,” Kargl said.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name and no arrests have been made in connection to the case.

Anyone with information to contact is asked to contact Roanoke City Police at (540) 344-8500.