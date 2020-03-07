Roanoke PD warns of scammer posing as officer through text messages

A person has reportedly been pretending to be a Roanoke officer over cell phone text messages to serve active warrants.

According to Roanoke PD's Facebook page, the scammer may present a few pieces of personal information and has been asking victims to call a different number to take care of any warrants.

The Roanoke Police Department says they will never text anybody to make people aware of active warrants and to not give your personal information out over the phone. They ask anyone who has received this text to please call 540-853-2212 or stop by the police station to talk with an officer.

