Roanoke Parks and Rec now hiring camp counselors

Roanoke Parks and Rec is now looking to hire camp counselors for their summer programs! During most summers, the department operates camps at two locations with lots of kids. But due to coronavirus restrictions, the camp is hosting six different locations this summer with around 8 to 16 children.

"It's a great opportunity to get to know the kids and work with them. We allow for a lot of creativity, we plan some things but we want people to bring their creativity with them, so if they got a background and enjoy art or music or sports," Melida McKee, Youth Development Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Rec, said.

McKee says the smaller programs will allow the kids to do activities they couldn't do in the past, like cooking classes.

Registration for campers starts Monday, June 15th, and the camp runs from July 6th through August 14th.

If you're interested in applying for a camp counselor position, you can check the Roanoke Parks and Rec website