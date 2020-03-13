Roanoke Parks and Recreation issues 30-day cancellations due to coronavirus

Roanoke Parks and Recreation says it is taking extra precautions amid the spread of COVID-19.

All of its programs and events for the next 30 days have been canceled. Roaonke Parks and Recreation says it will issue a full refund to those who have already registered. It will not be rescheduling at this time and will reevaluate after the 30-day period.

For the next 30 days, Roanoke Parks and Recreation says it will not issue any rental permits, including recreation centers, athletic fields, shelters and open-space reservations.

Public parks will not be closed, however all restrooms in the parks will be shut down. Roanoke Parks and Recreation encourages residents to visit parks at their own risk and to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

The Fishburn Mansion is closed for the next 30 days.

After-school programs at Eureka, Grandin Court and Preston are canceled for a minimum of two weeks while Roanoke City Public Schools are closed.

The Discovery Center is closed as well while Roanoke City Public Schools are closed.

