25-year-old found shot dead in Roanoke

A 25-year-old was found shot dead in Roanoke early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1800-block of Gandy Dr. NW just after midnight.

When police arrived on scene, they found Nasion Brewer, 25, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say Brewer appeared to have been involved in a confrontation with another man before shots were fired.

Brewer was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Roanoke Police at (540)344-8500.

