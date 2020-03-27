Police investigate suspicious death in southeast Roanoke

Roanoke Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death.

Friday about 7:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a person down in the 1000 block of 4th Street SE. Officers found a woman dead in a wooded area. No information has been released about her name or cause of death.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

