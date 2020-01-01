Roanoke Police respond to two reports of gunshot wounds Wednesday morning

Roanoke Police responded to two instances of reported gunshot wounds Wednesday morning.

A man with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound was found in the 1600 block of 7th St. SE around 4 am. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Preliminary investigations point to an altercation with another man as the result of the wound. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Just after 6 in the morning, Roanoke Police say they responded to the 1600 block of Carroll Ave. NW where they talked to a woman with a non-life threatening injury from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call 540-344-8500 by Roanoke Police. You are also able to text 274637 (begin the message with "RoanokePD" so it is sent correctly). Both can be anonymous, according to Roanoke PD.

