Roanoke Police say Shenandoah Avenue death is homicide

Roanoke Police are investigating the death of a man Tuesday night.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. January 7, 2020 to the 800 block of Shenandoah Ave NW regarding "suspicious circumstances." Police found a hurt man being treated by Roanoke Fire-EMS. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died a short time later. His name has not been released.

The cause of death and circumstances surrounding his injuries are under investigation, but police are considering the death a homicide. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

