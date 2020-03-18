Roanoke Police will enforce 10-person gatherings limit

The Roanoke Police Department will enforce Governor Ralph Northam’s order that restricts gatherings.

The order was put into place Tuesday and gives law enforcement the ability to enforce the 10-person gatherings limit across the Commonwealth.

Roanoke Police will assist the Virginia Department of Health as necessary, but the primary enforcement will be the responsibility of the State Board of Health, State Health Commissioner and the local Health Departments.

