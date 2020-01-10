Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs set to celebrate a major milestone

There will be plenty of celebrating next Saturday as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs take the ice for their 100th home game at the Berglund Center.

“The support from the community here from day one when I got here through my time so far has been top in the league, it’s incredible,” said Rail Yard Dawgs Coach Dan Bremner.

After the Roanoke Valley Vipers left town in 2006, the Roanoke community went through a 10-year drought without a minor league professional hockey team.

That changed in 2016 when the Rail Yard Dawgs selected now-team captain Travis Armstrong with their first pick in that year’s expansion draft.

“The people here in general have been super supportive, even from like the draft day when I got here, you could tell there’s a kind of thirst to have hockey back here in Roanoke,” said Armstrong.

And now Dawgs fans are thirstier than ever.

“This is the loudest building in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), whether the crowd is a little bit smaller or we fill it out, we do hear it out on the ice way more than in other buildings,” said Bremner.

Team President Mickey Gray says attendance levels have increased every year since 2016.

“I think that’s more of a testament to the people of the Roanoke Valley more than it is to us, they’ve really gotten behind us and said ‘we’re proud to have you guys here,’ and they show up for us and we certainly appreciate that.”

The Dawgs are also inspiring more kids to get out on the ice. Coach Dan Bremner says youth hockey participation in Roanoke has tripled since 2016.

“They’re kind of heroes, the little kids around here, it’s awesome to see them, they look up to our guys.”

The organization helps fund youth hockey programs, while also raising money for other great causes like the Roanoke Valley SPCA and Saint Jude.

“We do a lot of things at the kids hospitals, at the hospitals just to give back because we’re so lucky to do what we do on a daily basis,” said Armstrong.

With the franchise’s 100th home game next Saturday at 7:05 versus the Macon Mayhem, the future for the Star City’s Southern Professional Hockey League team is shining bright.

