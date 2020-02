The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are spending some time away from the ice, giving back to their community.

Wednesday, some players and team representatives volunteered at Feeding America Southwest Virginia, sorting and packing meals for families in need throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Volunteering within the community is a top priority for the team, and the food bank is always looking for people willing to lend a helping hand.

