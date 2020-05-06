Roanoke Rescue Mission reopens donation center

The Roanoke Rescue Mission donation center is back open, three days of the week.

WDBJ7 photo

You can drive up to the front door of the donation center and drop off clothes, housewares and other items. All donations are sanitized and drivers are encouraged to stay in their cars during drop-off.

"Poverty doesn't take a break, so it was really hard for us to close our donation center, and we couldn't wait to open it up and we can't wait to open up the stores again either," said Kevin Berry, the Community Outreach and Marketing Manager for the Rescue Mission.

For the time being, the rescue mission retail stores remain closed, but will reopen after the governor lifts the business restriction order.

