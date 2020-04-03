Roanoke Small Business Development Center helps with paycheck protection program

If you own a small business and need help financially, there's now a loan open you can apply for.

It's called the PPP, or the paycheck protection program.

The Small Business Development Center is in the process of working with small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Local banks are able to assist with the application process.

"It's really for employers who are maintaining pay roll, that's the key point of it, you can use funds for rent, utility, mortgage and other things but really its for people to help keep their employees on," said Amanda Forrester, the Director Roanoke Regional SBDC.

The Paycheck protection program will be available through June 30th.

