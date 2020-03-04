Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade organizers looking for volunteers

The Roanoke Saint Patrick’s Day Shamrock Festival and Parade is less than two weeks away.

Event organizer, Downtown Roanoke, Inc., is looking for volunteers to help put on all the festivities.

DRI says it has several people signed up to help, but it hopes to recruit nearly 70 more people to lend a hand on Saturday, March 14th.

“We’re a staff of four putting on events downtown, amongst many other things, we rely heavily on volunteers to help us out on event days. We need people selling tickets, pouring beer, selling sodas, all sorts of different things, so there’s something for everybody who wants to help out,” said Jaime Clark with DRI.

Your Hometown Station is a sponsor of the event and will be streaming the festivities live on air on WZBJ24 and online at WDBJ7.com.

