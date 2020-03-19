Roanoke Valley Gives event raised more than $715,000

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars were donated to local nonprofits during the fifth annual Roanoke Valley Gives day.
The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia said $715,490 were raised on Wednesday.
More than 150 local nonprofits participated in the give day.
A list Incentive Prizes were also announced including:
In It to Win It Challenge
- Susan G. Komen received a $15,000 grant
- First Place – Roanoke Catholic School received a $5,000 grant
- Third Place – Children’s Trust received a $2,000 grant
- First Place – Lake Christian Ministries received a $5,000 grant
- Second Place – Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge received a $3,000 grant
- Third Place – West End Center received a $2,000 grant
- First Place – Orchard Hills Achievement Center received a $5,000 grant
- Second Place – Children’s Assistive Technology Services received a $3,000 grant
- Third Place – Kiwanis Foundation of Roanoke received a $2,000 grant
Most Dollars Raised Leaderboard – Large Oranization
Most Dollars Raised Leaderboard – Medium Organization
Most Dollars Raised Leaderboard – Small Organization
Other incentive prize grants awarded can be viewed on the Roanoke Valley Gives website.
More than 3,000 gifts were made during the 24-hour event with the average gift being about $217.
The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia plans to hold it Roanoke Valley Gives day again next year.
