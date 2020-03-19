Roanoke Valley Gives event raised more than $715,000

Posted:

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars were donated to local nonprofits during the fifth annual Roanoke Valley Gives day.

The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia said $715,490 were raised on Wednesday.

More than 150 local nonprofits participated in the give day.

A list Incentive Prizes were also announced including:
In It to Win It Challenge

  • Susan G. Komen received a $15,000 grant

      • Most Dollars Raised Leaderboard – Large Oranization
      • First Place – Roanoke Catholic School received a $5,000 grant
      • Third Place – Children’s Trust received a $2,000 grant

      Most Dollars Raised Leaderboard – Medium Organization
      • First Place – Lake Christian Ministries received a $5,000 grant
      • Second Place – Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge received a $3,000 grant
      • Third Place – West End Center received a $2,000 grant

      Most Dollars Raised Leaderboard – Small Organization
      • First Place – Orchard Hills Achievement Center received a $5,000 grant
      • Second Place – Children’s Assistive Technology Services received a $3,000 grant
      • Third Place – Kiwanis Foundation of Roanoke received a $2,000 grant

      Other incentive prize grants awarded can be viewed on the Roanoke Valley Gives website.

      More than 3,000 gifts were made during the 24-hour event with the average gift being about $217.

      The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia plans to hold it Roanoke Valley Gives day again next year.

      Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

 