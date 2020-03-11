Roanoke Valley Local Office on Aging preparing for coronavirus

As the coronavirus inches closer to our hometowns, organizations in the area are gearing up in hopes of minimizing its impact.

The Roanoke Valley’s Local Office on Aging is one organization that’s taking this threat very seriously.

“We don’t want to put our seniors at risk,” said Chrissy Hannabass, LOA's Director of Community-Based and Rural Services.

The CDC reports older adults and those with chronic medical conditions – people who rely most on the LOA -- are most at-risk to develop serious cases of the coronavirus.

“One in four in our region is already over the age of 65,” said LOA President and CEO Ron Boyd.

That’s why the LOA – known most for its “Meals on Wheels” and in-home senior care programs – is gearing up.

“We’ve got to both try to protect those seniors that we serve and not take germs into them and keep our staff and volunteers safe,” said Boyd.

LOA founded a task force within its office and is in constant contact with state health officials.

“We’re getting regular updates from them in terms of how many folks in Virginia have been exposed, and steps our folks should take to make sure they’re not exposed to the coronavirus,” said Hannabass.

LOA stocked up on as much hand sanitizer as it could find -- saving it for when the virus makes its way to Southwest Virginia.

Staff is currently stocking up on gloves and hand soap, while stockpiling items the seniors they serve might need like bottled water and paper products.

“If this is what they say it’s going to be, we’ve got to have contingency plans on how do we keep the services going and target the most at risk,” said Boyd.

LOA is telling sick staff members and volunteers to stay home, and they say if their numbers get too depleted, they’ll have to cut back on the number of meals they are able to deliver.

“We rely heavily on volunteers so we’ll have to start doing very similarly to inclement weather, we’ll target our highest at-risk that have no support services, or very little support services, maybe that have multiple chronic diseases that are most at risk,” said Boyd.

