Roanoke Valley SPCA adjusts plans for Tail Chaser 5K race citing coronavirus concerns

Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Roanoke Valley SPCA is modifying its annual “Tail Chaser 5K” race.

Instead of bringing all the participants and their dogs together for the race on March 21, the shelter is encouraging people and their pups run the 3.1 miles on their own so they do not have to race in large crowds.

People can then take pictures with their dogs and send them to the SPCA, who will post them on social media, and people who send their photos are entered to win prizes.

“Tail Chaser has about 350 people who come out, and just knowing how close the quarters are, we just decided that rather than taking the chance, it was best to change the race from an actual race to a virtual race,” said Suzanne Cresswell with the RVSPCA.

The SPCA says it has received about two-thirds as many entrants as usual, and that anyone who paid the entry fee can still pick up their t-shirt at Fleet Feet on March 20.

