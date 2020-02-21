Roanoke Valley SPCA celebrates grand re-opening after critical repair work

The Roanoke Valley SPCA has been open for almost two weeks now since the completion of major renovations, but Thursday the shelter celebrated its grand re-opening with a ribbon-cutting and open house.

The SPCA was closed for a month and a half to complete $250,000 worth of critical repair work to its foundation.

Thursday, it showed off its improvements and all the lovable pets it has to offer.

“This really sets the tone for the future in all that we do because we will be able to continue to be here, to operate, and about 1,500 animals pass through our facility each year, so that’s a big number that would have been impacted if we weren’t here,” said CEO Denise Hayes.

The SPCA now has new hours as well. It will be open Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

