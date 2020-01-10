Roanoke Valley SPCA eyeing Jan. 31st reopen following critical repairs

Critical repair work to the foundation at the Roanoke Valley SPCA is nearly half-complete.

Crews are finishing up the new foundation and preparing to lay new floors next week.

The SPCA had to adopt-out or foster all of its animals before the work could begin.

When the shelter re-opens in a few weeks, it will have 13 cats currently in foster care up for adoption, as well as animals from other shelters.

“It’ll take us about a week to work with our partner shelters like the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, we’ll pull animals from their shelter to our shelter, then we’ll need a chance for the medical team to do their spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccines, that sort of thing, get them ready for adoption,” said RVSPCA CEO Denise Hayes.

The SPCA plans to re-open to the public January 31st.

The shelter is still fundraising for the final $20,000 it needs to complete the project.

