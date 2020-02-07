Roanoke Valley SPCA set to re-open Monday after weeks of repairs

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is set to re-open Monday after being closed more than a month and a half for repairs.

The shelter needed to complete critical repair work to its foundation.

“We had to have the floors re-done, while we were at it we did some repairs to our HVAC unit, we did some painting, really just did some basic maintenance and upkeep that was necessary and it was a good time to do it,” said Suzanne Cresswell with the SPCA.

With that work now complete, the cats who were out in foster care have returned to the shelter and will be ready for adoption Monday.

New dog kennels were delayed in their arrival, so the shelter will not have dogs available for adoption until later in the week.

The SPCA will hold a grand re-opening February 20.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.