Roanoke Valley United Way raises $86K through COVID-19 fund

The United Way of Roanoke Valley is raising money to help community members and other non-profits in need of help due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, on a video call with Roanoke City leaders, United Way CEO Abby Hamilton provided an update on the progress of the non-profit’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Since its launch at the end of March, the fund has raised $86 thousand.

Right now, the United Way says it has 12 groups currently requesting more than $150 thousand.

“The need is great, but I think the light that shines brightly during times of need is the spirit of collaboration and the spirit of generosity that is inherent to our community," said Hamilton.

If you would like to donate, click here.

