Roanoke Valley businesses prepare for post-pandemic re-openings

As some states to our south begin to reduce their coronavirus restrictions, small business owners in Virginia are looking to the future.

They’re wondering when they will be able to reopen and what that post-pandemic world will look like.

The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center held a virtual panel discussion Wednesday with industry experts offering advice to more than 100 business owners.

“We’ve been hit with something we’ve never been hit with before," said Marc Willson with the Virginia Small Business Development Center.

The coronavirus pandemic certainly packs a punch – it has knocked nearly all small businesses off their feet.

Some have been lucky enough to adapt and re-open in some capacity, but most are on the ropes just waiting for a return to normalcy.

“Business has been disrupted in the past with disasters, but this is more than a disaster, this is not something that comes and goes away,” said Willson.

He’s helped businesses across the country recover from hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters.

Now, he and his peers on Wednesday’s virtual panel are helping lead the coronavirus recovery charge in the Roanoke Valley.

“It’s not just going to jump back all of a sudden," said Eric Terry, President of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association.

Terry adds this pandemic has laid off nearly 78% of food service workers statewide and led to a $30 billion loss in revenue in the restaurant industry.

“The restaurant, hospitality, hotel industries have probably been the most impacted industries.”

To dig out of this hole, Kristin Adkins with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says small businesses will need to find ways to encourage shoppers to return once it is safe to do so.

She encourages mask-wearing, social distancing, and limiting the number of people in close proximity.

“I just feel so much more comfortable when I go into a store whose signage and employees and teams are just kind of modeling that behavior and making more comfortable in following that.”

