Roanoke Valley home sales remain strong despite coronavirus pandemic

At a time when many people are forced to stay inside their homes, many people are still looking for new ones.

“The market is still pretty strong and steady," said Walter Grewe, the president of the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.

The coronavirus is changing the way real estate agents sell homes, but it is certainly not stopping them.

“The market is still extremely active,” confirmed Laura Benjamin, the CEO of the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.

In the first three months of 2020, sales were up 18 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors says a limited supply of homes on the market, paired with low interest rates are to thank.

They say, in the first two weeks of April, those sales have not slowed down.

“I was surprised at the number of homes that went under contract during the Easter weekend,” said Benjamin.

Buyers are turning to virtual tools to check out homes online.

In fact, the National Association of Realtors reports one quarter of all Realtors closing on homes this week have at least one client who has never seen the home in-person.

Grewe says real estate agents and home sellers are taking precautions as well.

“People turn on all the lights and open up all the doors before we arrive and then we leave everything as we found it, this way we’re minimizing the impact on the home.”

