Roanoke Valley hotels deal with sudden financial downturn

Like many other businesses in our region, hotels are feeling the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Local owners say they working hard to protect public health, keep employees on the payroll and stay open.

They're asking for help from all levels of government.

"It's kind of like a tsunami."

"It came out of nowhere."

"It's been absolutely nuts."

"It's tough at work. It's tough at home, but what can we do?"

A few weeks ago, hotels in the Roanoke Valley were looking forward to a strong Spring and Summer.

Now, their parking lots are almost empty.

"It just changed the whole world in a week's time frame," said hotel owner Dharmendra Patel.

Now, fewer cars and trucks are passing through on Interstate 81, and fewer people checking in at area hotels.

Local owners tell us occupancy rates have fallen from 80 or 90 percent, to 10 or 20, but their expenses haven't.

"Property tax, business tax, then your occupancy tax, then the utility bill, the franchise bill, and there are so many fixed expenses going to be there no matter what," said hotel owner Bhupesh Patel.

Those concerns brought us together with a group of local hotel owners and managers, albeit in a large meeting room with increased separation.

They told us they are working to keep their doors open, and give their employees as many hours as possible.

But they say they need help to weather the crisis, whether it comes in the form of low interest loans from the federal government, a delay on state tax and minimum wage increases, or tax rebates and extensions from local governments.

"I am very confident that the local government and the federal government and the state government will make the tourism and hospitality industries and airlines come back," said hotel owner Kirtesh Patel. "I think we're going to get through it. It will require everyone's help."

We also spoke with representatives of the Hotel Roanoke who said they stand in solidarity with the hospitality and tourism industry in their call for relief.

Leaders at the Hotel Roanoke say they and their affiliated partners are supporting a $150 billion package of direct and immediate aid to the industry.

And they said they are focused on working together as an industry to weather this storm.