Roanoke Valley mom of four offers tips on homeschooling

Learning at home and staying on a schedule is a challenge for a lot of families during this two-week school closure.

We're getting a survival guide, of sorts, from our friends at Macaroni Kid Roanoke.

Leslie Butterfield is a mom of four children, who works with the family website.

"I am looking forward to spending the time with my kids, and really being involved and actively participating with them in their learning.

So, some of the tips that I've found that have really helped me over the past couple of days are to really organize a schedule that's driven and led by them. Cooperation increases when you let the children decide what they want to do. So, I came up with a whole schedule and the first day of homeschooling, they were like, we're not doing this. This is not working. And so, they wanted to mirror their home schedule after their school schedule. And so, morning snack with work and then math, and then a snack. Maybe some reading time and then gym class. That's kind of what we stuck to, and that has worked great."

Macaroni Kid Roanoke has some printable schedules that you can print off, and design on your own. Butterfield suggests posting the schedule in a central location so everyone can see it.

We have a link to that at the right of this story.