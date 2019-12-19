Roanoke airport anticipates busy travel weekend ahead of Christmas

Airports are gearing up for the biggest travel weekend of the year. The biggest difference between the Thanksgiving and Christmas travel seasons is the length of time in which people travel.

"For the airport here it was great," Brad Boettcher, the director of marketing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, said. "We were up about four percent in traffic year-over-year so we were excited about that. We kind of keep hitting those records on a regular basis right now.

The momentum is continuing into the Christmas season.

"We actually started getting busy at the end of last week with some of the colleges and universities letting out," Boettcher said. "And then starting Thursday through Monday, we're running about 1,000 passengers a day. Which anything over 850 is a pretty busy day for us."

Boettcher offered this holiday tip to getting through the security line quickly.

"If you can, if you're checking bags with presents in them, wrap them at your destination. Sometimes wrapping can cause a little bit of problems for TSA to get a good clean scan on that."

Usually flight numbers decrease in January when fewer people tend to travel. However, the Roanoke airport is expecting to maintain its regular schedule.

"January's capacity is going to be up about four percent," he explained. "December we're going to be up about five percent, so what that also means is not only more seats in the market, it also puts down fares, which tends to be a sore spot."

The airport is also looking ahead to 2020 to prepare people for the new Real ID requirement coming October 1.

"We'll be doing an event here at the airport tomorrow [Dec. 19] in conjunction with the DMV to just raise the profile on the awareness of things. So we're doing that Thursday and Friday, letting people know that this time next year, if they want to travel by air, they're going to need a real ID or have to use a passport or passport card."

The event will be held in the secure area of the airport, so only those flying out Dec 19 or 20 will be able to participate. Boettcher said this is the start to a really long and heavy push to get people the new ID's.

He also emphasized now is a good time to do so because it's a slower season for the DMV.

