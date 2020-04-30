Roanoke-area dentists prepare to re-open

Dentists across Virginia are preparing to re-open their doors after being closed for more than a month due to COVID-19.

Dr. Brett Rhodes and his team at North Roanoke Dental Associates will open Friday.

They will screen all patients who enter for COVID-19 symptoms. They will also screen all staff members each day.

Patients will now wait in their cars instead of in a waiting area, staff will wear more protective gear, and the office will see fewer patients and space out appointments to provide more time for sterilization between visits.

“Our patients’ safety and our own safety and our team’s safety is of utmost importance to us, so we want to be able to get all those patients back who we haven’t been able to see for five weeks so we’ve been eagerly anticipating them coming back and planning for how we can see them safely and get their dental needs taken care of,” said Rhodes.

Dr. Sarah Wilson has implemented similar policies at the Blue Ridge Dental Group in Vinton. Her office plans to re-open Monday.

“We are taking every precaution, we’ve had lots of time to develop new standards and protocols that we’re implementing, that we’re very serious about," said Wilson.

Dentists across the state are working to strike a balance between public safety and the overall health of each of their patients.

Now they’re ready to get back to work.

“Those cavities are growing, those problems are just getting worse, so we need to take care of that before more patients end up in a waiting room for a dental emergency," said Wilson.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.