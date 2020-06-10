Roanoke bookstore working to keep up with demand for books on social justice, race

The New York Times says books on social justice and racism are dominating their bestsellers list this week.

WDBJ7 photo

One local bookstore says books on social justice are flying off her shelves. Doloris Vest owns Book No Further in downtown Roanoke.

She curated a list of books on the topic last year following Governor Northam's blackface yearbook scandal.

She said Wednesday that books like "Stamped from the Beginning" by Ibram Kendi and "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo are on back order. She's taking online orders and requesting extras from publishers to keep up with demand.

"You know we've had a steady audience for them, you know, since we've been open," Vest said. "It's one of the sections we quickly added after we opened and to see the uptick in it is great, you know, maybe should have been a little sooner but I'm glad to see people reading these books."

Book No Further also features books with local ties, including "We Face the Dawn" by Margaret Edds. It features Oliver Hill, a Roanoke lawyer who took up a Richmond case that went on to become Brown v. The Board of Education.

