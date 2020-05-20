Roanoke boy running 100 miles in 30 days to raise money for United Way

30 days is a long time when you're 9 years old. But for Nathan Lovell, he's ready to take on a 30-day challenge. He's planning on running 100 miles.

WDBJ7 photo

That means he has to run around 3 miles everyday.

Lovell is well on his way. He's already run around 16 miles. But the goal isn't just to run. He's working on raising at least $500 for United Way of the Roanoke Valley. So far, he's raised $285.

If you're interested in following along with Nathan's journey, updates are on his Facebook page: Strength in Running: 100 motivated miles.

