Roanoke breweries prepare to reopen Friday

Several breweries around our region are reopening Friday, including Big Lick Brewing Company and A Few Old Goats Brewing near downtown Roanoke.

Folks flock to Big Lick Brewing Company when the weather gets warm, so many are excited to hear their outdoor area will be back open Friday. But they will only be able to hold around 60 people at a time.

"The governor said at 50% capacity, we're doing 30%, we've got a number we're comfortable with, which is 65 people, and that's pretty much every table full," Bryan Summerson, President of Big Lick Brewing Company, said.

An orange net is now up to ensure people go through the front entrance.

"So people can't come over the wall, which is most people's favorite way to come even though it's not really an entrance," Summerson said.

An employee will be standing at the front counting customers. The patrons are allowed inside but just to order and at 6 feet apart from each other. To keep everything contact-free, the brewery is encouraging people to look up menus on their phones. Summerson says they feel excited and nervous about reopening, but they're ready.

"We're looking forward to it, we're going to do our best, it's new to everybody, just hoping for everybody to follow the rules, guidelines," he said.

The brewery has been doing curbside pickup but its sales are only at around 40% of what they were before the pandemic.

A Few Old Goats Brewing is another Roanoke brewery set to open its patio Friday, while continuing to-go orders and curbside pickup. They have spaced out their beer garden tables and are no longer handing out menus.

"I'm excited, I mean, I think it's great. Sure, there's always some nerves with something like this, right, I mean the biggest priorities are safety and comfort, so we think we've done everything we can," Ken McGraw, Part Owner of A Few Old Goats Brewing, said.

