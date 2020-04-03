Roanoke business owner, about to open hot yoga studio, sees setback from outbreak

A woman has been working since the summer of 2018 to open her own business--an indoor cycling and hot yoga studio at 355 Campbell Avenue near downtown Roanoke. It was set to open this spring, but the COVID-19 has caused yet another setback for this fitness center.

It's called Hustle/Haven, based on the studio's motto to find a haven during your hustle. It's a haven co-owner London Ray hopes the community can finally enjoy, once this is all behind us.

"It feels either like the road got even longer or you were pushed back even further," Ray said.

After a series of setbacks since starting a business plan for Hustle/Haven in June 2018, Ray was finally about to reach the end and see her store open this June.

She said, "Each little victory, you feel a little closer and then we got that building permit and it was like a huge victory and the dream was even more real, and then," the coronavirus spread throughout our country. Now, the yoga and cycling studio that Ray worked for so long to start isn't able to open, at least not for awhile.

"It was really defeating, opening a business, it takes a lot of work, a lot of patience, it's really taxing on you in a normal environment, so for this to happen, it was really crushing," Ray said.

She says she's left wondering, "Will this thing ever open, this dream we've had for almost two years now, will we ever see it come to fruition?"

To help create a Hustle/Haven community, Ray organized in-person happy hours on topics like mental health. She's moving these happy hours online and instructors are leading pilates and yoga classes virtually on weekdays.

"Trying to keep a positive attitude and be patient yet again with staying tuned to how things are changing and what they're going to look like and perhaps changing some of the business concept altogether," Ray said.

You can follow Hustle/Haven on Facebook and Instagram for more information on virtual classes and happy hours.

