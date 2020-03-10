Roanoke businessman and civic leader Sig Davidson dies at 98

Sig Davidson, a World War II veteran, longtime Roanoke businessman and civic leader died Sunday.

He was 98 years old.

Davidson was a Roanoke native.

He enlisted in the Army in 1944 and was wounded in Germany.

He ran Davidson's Clothing for Men, the business his father started in 1910.

We spoke with him in 1990, when he was recognized for his service to the community.

"I'm still trying to figure it out, I must really have a good PR agent," Davidson told WDBJ7, "because I've gotten too many of these things recently and I really don't feel I deserve them all. I'm just like all of these other people who are doing what they should be doing."

Davidson was a leader of Roanoke's Jewish community, and he was active in many charitable causes, serving on the boards of Roanoke College, Center in the Square and the Julian S. Wise Foundation, among others.

Funeral services for Davidson will be held Friday morning at 11 at Temple Emanuel in Roanoke.

