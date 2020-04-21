Roanoke church aims to fill bellies, hearts with free meals

A Roanoke church is aiming to fill the bellies and the hearts of Roanoke's first responders during the coronavirus crisis.

First Baptist Church in downtown Roanoke spent Tuesday afternoon grilling up a little TLC for firefighters, medics and law enforcement officers. They passed out about 170 lunches out, both in their parking lot on Marshall Avenue and by hand-delivering hot meals to the Roanoke City Jail for the deputies working there.

Church staffers say they want to make sure our first responders feel seen and appreciated.

"When they walked away from here today, we hoped that it was more than just a box of food, but that their hearts were filled with encouragement and love and knowing that we truly have a heart to make sure that they're taken care of and they're loved right now, too," said Victoria Wood, Creative Media Director for the church.

Wood says they were happy to lift spirits during the blustery afternoon.

They hope to be able to offer another free lunch service again soon.

