Roanoke church temporarily closes after flooding

Many churches are opening their doors back up. But Garden of Prayer 7 Church in Roanoke is still closed after yet another setback--flooding.

Folks with the church say it's one thing after another, but that's not holding them back from sticking together as a community.

"It's quite a challenge but that's not going to stop us." Trish White Boyd, who is on the Roanoke City Council and has been going to the Garden of Prayer #7 Church for over 30 years, said.

"It just feels like home, I mean, we kind of grew up here," she explained.

But that home was shut down with the coronavirus and eventually moved outdoors for a drive-in service. Then, just as the church was able to re-open, it flooded on May 20th.

"There is some roof damage, so we are working with a roofing contractor and there is probably some foundation damage and then our carpeting is the main thing," Gail Brown, Executive Administrator for the Garden of Prayer 7 Church, said.

But services are still running, just back outside.

"t's really all about keeping them inspired, especially with everything that's going on, Bown said.

Boyd is grateful the church decided to still hold services because she says her community needs this time to worship while protests take place all over the country and here in Roanoke.

"Right now, our communities are in terrible chaos and there is a lot of pain, a lot of anger, and I really wanted to come today because I've not been really happy with things that are going, it's very painful for the black community," Boyd said.

The church plans to hold services indoors next Sunday.