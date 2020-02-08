Roanoke citizens join global campaign 'One Billion Rising' to help end domestic violence

People are taking action against domestic violence. The CDC says more than 1 in 3 women have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. So to help fight these statistics in our hometowns, neighbors in Roanoke are joining a global movement called One Billion Rising.

The event's organizer, Freeda Cathcart, says it's all about making sure people know they are not alone and that Roanoke has resources out there to support them.

"For me, this is a very cathartic experience to have, I'm a survivor myself, and to be able to organize this event, it makes me feel that I'm doing something to help somebody not experience what I experienced and to make a difference," Cathcart said.

She organized One Billion Rising Rising Roanoke to be part of a global campaign that sends the message: Roanoke will not stand for domestic violence.

"It's estimated that at least one billion women will experience violence in their lives," Cathcart said.

The movement takes place around Valentine's Day because data shows that's when domestic violence sees an uptick.

"So we want to get out in front of that to say, if you're in a situation where you need help, we have resources to help you," Cathcart added.

As part of the event, Positive Impact Ministries Dance Team performed. Mary Robinson decided to join one of the dances, after finding the event on Facebook.

"Women have suffered from this abuse mentally, physically and even some have lost their life, and I just felt like I would come out here to learn a little bit more about the program," Robinson said.

And to dance a little, as a form of free expression.

"It let you feel what you feel," she said.

While Robinson hasn't personally suffered from domestic violence, she wants to help in the fight against it.

"What would happen to me, what would happen if it happened to one of my relatives, sons, sisters, daughters? That's always been a concern to me," Robinson said.

"You are not alone, we are all together responding to a community to make sure you are connected to what you need to make sure you have a peaceful and healthy life," Cathcart said.

The One Billion Rising Roanoke event was sponsored by Valley View Mall, the League of Women Voters of the Roanoke Valley, and the Council for Community Services. The League of Women Voters also had a voter registration table set up to help people register to vote.

Cathcart urged those in need to dial 2-1-1, which connects people with the Council of Community Services, where they can identify the resources to get them the help they need.