Roanoke city announces acting police chief

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell announced Wednesday the new acting police chief for the city.

Deputy Chief Chester R. Smith, Jr. will be filling the role of acting police chief upon the retirement of Police Chief Tim Jones on January 31.

Deputy Chief Smith has been on the city's police force since 1985 and is currently in charge of the Uniform Operations Division.

Smith is a graduate of Radford University. According to the city, he has trained at the National Criminal Justice Command College, the FBI-LEEDA Executive Leadership Training Program, the Senior Management Institute for Police and the Professional Executive Leadership School ad the University of Richmond.

A national search is ongoing for Chief Jones' official successor.

