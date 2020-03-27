Roanoke city council holds meeting virtually

The first virtual Roanoke city council meeting took place this afternoon, via Zoom.

While the city clerk, city attorney and city manager were present in chambers, all other city council members, including Mayor Lea, joined virtually.

The meeting was called to discuss different ordinances related to COVID-19, but the majority of the meeting was spent discussing Valley Metro Bus Service.

The bus service is still operating in the city normally, but it was announced that all fares would be suspended.

The city is able to pull from grant funding to cover the revenue lost from fares for the next 50 days.

"First I want to say thank you for taking action to provide this service to the ridership of the Roanoke Valley, and then I want to point out that this begins today, the suspension of fares," said city council member, Anita Price.

Council members addressed concerns such as extra cleanings of the buses, which is being done, as well as ways to protect the drivers. Mayor said eliminating fares is one way to do just that.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.