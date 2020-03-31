Roanoke city employee tests positive for COVID-19

Am employee with the city of Roanoke has reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The city's Department of Social Services received word from one of its employees that he or she had tested positive. The employee was last in the workplace March 13, and has been home since.

The employee reports feeling better and is not experiencing fever. According to a statement from the city, "The department is taking all recommended precautions to ensure their offices are properly cleaned and disinfected."

The city further says it "continues to reinforce pre-entry self-screening practices for all employees prior to entering the workplace and to keep employees informed through communications from the City Manager and the Department of Human Resources."

