Roanoke city offers options for tax payments

Roanoke City’s Treasurer’s Office is issuing a reminder about tax deadlines.

The real estate tax deadline is April 6, and the personal property tax deadline is June 1.

In a release Tuesday, the city stressed the importance of paying taxes, since city departments, such as Fire-EMS, Police, Solid Waste, Fleet and E-911 rely on tax dollars to provide services.

At this time, all City of Roanoke Municipal Facilities are closed to the public, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Individuals can pay their taxes using the following options:

-Mail to Treasurer, City of Roanoke, P.O. Box 1451, Roanoke, VA 24007

-Use the payment drop box (checks or money orders only, no cash) across from the Municipal Building at 215 Church Ave., SW Roanoke, VA 24011

-Pay with credit card by calling 1-800-272-9829 (jurisdiction code 1006

-Pay online at www.roanokeva.gov/payments (a convenience fee will be charged for transaction)

-Pay online using eCheck at the above address (free service)

Those who need to set up a payment plan or have other questions can call the Treasurer’s Office at 540-853-2561 or click here.

