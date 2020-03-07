Roanoke community celebrates International Women's Day with a march

A strong turnout due to it being an election year - Roanoke's celebration of International Women's Day had hundreds of participants.

A sea of marchers filled the streets of downtown Roanoke Saturday in support of women's rights.

Marchers that include Sarah Caterina and her daughter Zoe.

"This is our first women's march together so I'm really excited to be doing that with my daughter and my dog," Sarah said.

They said the march was their chance to take a stand.

"The whole point is to surround yourself with like-minded people that are proud of who they are and want a better future," Sarah added.

A future that involves women supporting women--that's what organizers say this day is all about.

"Celebrating the power of women and how the women's march has built the power of women here in Roanoke," Ivonne Wallace Fuentes, Founder of Roanoke Indivisible and an organizer of the Womens March on Roanoke, said.

Attendees heard from local activists as part of a Fierce Feminist Future Program and then danced and chanted together before marching through downtown Roanoke.

"When we march, you see collective action, it is a metaphor made real . . . We have changed things, there is so much more we can change, there is a future we are crafting, and it is time to get to work," Fuentes said.

Fuentes says she saw a better turnout than past years because the presidential election is coming up.

"Right now, there is a lot of excitement about the election," she said.

That excitement and hope for the future is what brought mother and daughter Sarah and Zoe out.

"So that my daughter is surrounded by positive women, strong women, knows the importance of our future is female, and knows she can do anything she wants in this world," Sarah said.

This Women's March comes just a day before International Women's Day, when women all over the world are celebrating the progress that's been made and the success still to come.