Roanoke declares local emergency; City council will hold more remote meetings

In Roanoke City Monday, officials continued to take steps to address the Coronavirus outbreak.

Most notably, the city declared a local emergency. The declaration was made jointly with the leaders of four other local governments, including Roanoke and Botetourt Counties. It means the city will have more access to state and federal funds, and will have more flexibility to deal with the pandemic.

During Monday's city council meeting, officials stressed they're working to find ways to keep vital services running, with also limiting exposure for employees and members of the public. That includes spacing chairs and desks further apart during council meetings.

Roanoke's city manager Bob Cowell also pledged to provide updates on the city's website and social media pages at least every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with new information residents need to know.

"We keep saying it, and we'll say it over and over: right now, make sure you know the facts, so you know how to best protect you and your family going forward. Stay informed, but also don't get overwhelmed with the information as you go forwards," said Cowell.

For now, council is required by charter to continue having meetings in person. A resolution also passed Monday will allow them to conduct business regarding the state and local emergency declaration remotely. Any other business must still be done in person.

