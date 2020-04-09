Roanoke diner feeding first responders during coronavirus pandemic

The Rock&Roll Diner in Roanoke will provide food free of charge to first responders and front liners in the Roanoke community each Friday-Sunday. through April, during the coronavirus pandemic. This goes for hospital workers, EMS, fire and police agencies.

The restaurant, which is closed for normal business for now, is reaching out to local departments, which are encouraged to schedule delivery or pickup of food. Scheduling can be done via phone or email.

According to a release, "We are offering this service as a way of saying thank you to these brave people who protect us and keep us healthy, and also to help pay our staff during this time."

The diner is also looking for people or businesses to help fund the initiative.

If you want to schedule a meal, or can help, you're asked to email chefhamill@cox.net or call 540-595-7625.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.