Roanoke eatery charged for operating as nightclub without permission

A Roanoke eatery faces charges for operating as a nightclub when it didn't have permission to do so.

According to the Roanoke City Fire Marshal's office, Vibez Lounge and Grill has been charged with a misdemeanor. Officials say the restaurant, at the corner of Church Avenue and South Jefferson Street, violated its certificate of occupancy, which did not allow for activities associated with nightclub facilities. This, the city officials said, presented a safety issue.

In an emailed statement, a representative of the fire department said, "The safety of businesses within the city and their customers are our highest priority, which is why we urge owners/agents to follow proper code. In some cases when owners/agents fail to comply we will take these issues to court to expedite a resolution."

The owners of Vibez were issued a summons and the court date is set for the first Thursday of February in the General District Court.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.