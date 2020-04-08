Roanoke family uses family recipe to make bread and give to those in need

As we have all experienced, some grocery store shelves have gone bare due to the coronavirus outbreak. One Roanoke family is using an old family recipe to do their part to help others in the community.

"We're putting eggs, flower, butter and some milk." These simple ingredients are how one Roanoke family is blessing those in the community in a time of need- by baking homemade loaves of bread.

While it's a family recipe Caeli, one of the Frasier's eight children has taken over the role of making all the bread herself.

"I like blessing people, and helping people out and I also love talking to people and i love to make bread as well," said Caeli.

Caeli bakes about fifteen loaves a day and about seventy a week. The family gives the bread away, but also takes donations. Caeli says she didn't know how much of an impact they were making until one woman asked specifically for cinnamon raisin bread.

"We gave it to her and she told us her story about how her husband, he has cancer, and so he doesn't really like any other breads other than that and they couldn't find it in any of the stores, so this was one way he could have it," said Caeli.

She says others in the community will come by and even get loaves of bread for those in the community who can't leave their homes or go grocery shopping for themselves.

Caeli's mom, Rebecca, says she wasn't surprised when Caeli wanted to make the bread and give it away.

"We are blessed, we have awesome kids and they love to serve and we're a ministry family and so that's all they know is to serve," said Rebecca.

Spreading love and kindness with a simple family recipe.

